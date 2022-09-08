Best Social Media Reactions to Sue Bird’s Last Game

Sue Bird’s historic 20-year WNBA career came to an end Tuesday night after the Aces eliminated the Storm in the playoffs.

The Seattle legend goes down as one of the best, if not the best, WNBA player in history. She retires from the game at the age of 41.

Bird’s list of achievements is extensive. Most notably, she won four WNBA titles, earning 13 All-Star spots and was named to the All-WNBA first team five times and the second team three times. Bird was listed on the WNBA’s 10th, 15th, 20th and 25th anniversary teams. She is also the winningest WNBA player in history.

While playing college basketball at UConn, Bird helped the team earn two national titles. She won the Nancy Lieberman Award, which is given to the nation’s top college point guard, three times.

Following the loss and Bird’s heartbreaking goodbye on the court, various sports figures praised the 13-time All-Star for her incredible career. Some of the athletes include USWNT star and Bird’s fiancé Megan Rapinoe and NBA star Steph Curry.

The Storm posted multiple tributes to their star guard, including an emotional video showcasing the Tuesday night crowd cheering for Bird.

The Olympic Team USA posted a tribute for Bird. The now-retired player has five gold medals with Team USA’s women’s basketball team.

More WNBA Coverage: