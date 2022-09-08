Texas A&M Alum, Meteorologist Trolls Longhorns Ahead of Alabama Game

The rivalry game between Texas and Texas A&M hasn’t been played since 2011. But even though the Aggies bolted from the Big 12 for the SEC doesn’t mean there’s any love lost between the two intrastate rivals.

To wit: Ahead of Saturday’s matchup between Texas and No. 1 Alabama in Austin, a Texas A&M alumnus who’s now a meteorologist offered an early weather forecast for those planning to attend the game at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium and, well, he couldn’t help but poke a little bit of fun at the Longhorns.

“I know it’s early, but I’m expecting a flash flood warning to go into effect at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Austin,” CBS Austin meteorologist Avery Tomasco wrote. “A mix of Longhorn sweat and tears will lead to rapidly rising water levels in DKR. Please plan accordingly! Turn around, don’t play Bama.”

The top-ranked Crimson Tide are 20-point road favorites, with most experts not giving Texas much of a chance to keep the game close. You can bet that most A&M fans will be rooting for Alabama to blow the Longhorns away and make Tomasco’s forecast come true (perhaps not the part about flooding the stadium, though).

