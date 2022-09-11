Former Nebraska Star Tweets He’s Ready to Be Program’s Next Coach

With Scott Frost officially getting the boot from Nebraska on Sunday afternoon, the Cornhuskers find themselves in need of a new football coach.

It seems like they might not have to look far.

Ndamukong Suh, a former Nebraska defensive star, took to Twitter to seemingly throw his hat into the ring of potential candidates to fill the newly formed vacancy.

“If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” he wrote.

Before going onto become the No. 2 pick in the 2010 draft and five-time Pro Bowler, Suh starred for the Huskers. While with Nebraska from 2005 to ’09, the defensive tackle racked up a number of honors, including the AP Player of the Year award in his senior season.

Suh’s No. 93 jersey has since been retired by the Big Ten program. He is currently a free agent.

Nebraska vice chancellor and director of athletics Trev Alberts announced Sunday that the team had fired Frost and planned to make a change at head coach. Mickey Joseph will serve as interim head coach for the rest of the 2022 season.

“Earlier today I met with coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program, effective immediately,” Alberts said in a statement. “Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program, and I appreciate his work and dedication. After the disappointing start to our season, I decided the best path forward for our program was to make a change at the head coaching position.”

