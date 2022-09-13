The hysterical and always entertaining ManningCast returned Monday night, and as usual, Eli and Peyton Manning took their fair share of shots at each other. But one in particular stood out in what may have been a bit of a low blow.

The ManningCast was broadcasting Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle after he was traded to the Broncos—a move he was in favor of—and he was met with a cascade of boos by the home fans. Despite being one of the best players in the franchise’s history and winning the team its lone Super Bowl, he was met with a harsh reception because of his departure.

While on the topic, Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe asked Peyton if he was booed when he returned to play against the Colts after joining the Broncos during his playing days. As younger brothers always do, Eli had to humble his big brother.

“He was cut that was different,” Eli said.

Frankly, he’s not wrong. Peyton underwent neck surgery in 2011 that caused him to miss the entire season and even put his future in the NFL in question. He was released in March 2012 with the team fully expected to select Andrew Luck with the No. 1 pick in the 2012 draft to replace him under center. He eventually signed with the Broncos and the rest is history.

