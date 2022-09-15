New York Fashion Week is an epic time for the industry and not just for the typical runway models, but for celebrities who get a chance to strut. In this case, Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma got a crack at it.

The 27-year-old was seen on the runway sporting a unique look that was naturally teased on Twitter. The outfit featured a hoodie with what appears to be a basketball jersey or some sort of tank top. It wasn’t the most interesting aspect of the look, though.

Kuzma’s bottoms featured several windbreaker jackets that served as a skirt.

Kuzma’s look drew comparisons to Star Wars character Kylo Ren for the all-black look and The Little Mermaid antagonist Ursula particularly because of the bottom part of the outfit.

Kuzma was also seen with model and his girlfriend, Winnie Harlow. She appeared to approve of the look, despite what the internet thought. It is fashion, after all.

