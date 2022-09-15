Mike Evans Recalls Tom Brady’s Undefeated Record vs. Cowboys

Tom Brady’s illustrious NFL career has seen him beat all 32 teams at one point.

However, it seems that the Buccaneers quarterback distinctly remembers his all-time record vs. the Cowboys, who Tampa Bay blew out 19–3 on Sunday Night Football during Week 1.

Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans wanted to double check that Brady remembered his record while they dominated Dallas last weekend.

“Are you 6–0 against the Cowboys?” Evans asked.

“Yeah,” Brady replied.

“I knew you’d know that, too,” Evans said.

“Just because I looked at it this week,” Brady explained. “We looked at it this week.”

Throughout his over two-decade career, Brady has now played the Cowboys seven times. So far, he’s gotten the best of “America’s Team” in every contest.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion holds undefeated records against five teams: the Cowboys, the Falcons (10–0) and the Vikings (6–0). Coincidentally, the other two teams Brady remains undefeated against are his former Patriots (1–0) and his current team the Buccaneers (4–0).

More NFL Coverage:

For more Tampa Bay Buccaneers coverage, go to BucsGameday.