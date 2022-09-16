Odell Beckham Jr. Gives Animated Pep Talk to Canelo Álvarez

After months of vigorous training, Canelo Álvarez is now just one day away from defending his undisputed super middleweight championship in a trilogy bout against Gennadiy Golovkin in Las Vegas.

But, for a few moments ahead of stepping into the ring with one of his fiercest rivals, Álvarez stepped away from the pre-fight madness for an inspiring chat with one of his biggest supporters.

In a clip shared on Twitter, veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. face-timed Álvarez to offer a few words of encouragement on the heels of Saturday’s fight. Beckham, who won his first Super Bowl ring with the Rams in 2021, first opened the call with a warning to Álvarez saying “his Spanish is not good” to which he replied “Don’t worry, I’ll try my best in English.”

After OBJ asked Álvarez if he was “ready to kick some f------ a--,” the Mexican superstar thanked Beckham for being a boxing fan. Beckham quickly corrected Álvarez by crediting him as the reason for why he started liking the sport in the first place.

“My coach tell me you are a fan of boxing so, thank you, my friend,” said Álvarez.

“Big fan of you, you made me like boxing,” replied Beckham.

The two champions ended the chat with Beckham offering one last rallying cry and Álvarez responding in kind.

“Let’s kick his a--,” Beckham yelled, “let’s show him one, two and the third one.”

“I will for you, my friend,” replied Álvarez.

After his mid-season addition to L.A.’s receiving corps boosted the team on its run last season, there’s a chance Beckham could end up being a good luck charm for Álvarez as well. Oh, and as for OBJ’s prediction? “I got @Canelo Late stoppage or UD [unananimous decision].”

