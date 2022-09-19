Bryson DeChambeau found some challenges during this weekend’s LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms, but his toughest battle had nothing to do with the course.

Instead of a difficult lie or tricky greens, it was a gallery rope that got the best of the 29-year-old.

After hitting a terrific second shot on the par-4 14th hole–his 13th of the day due to the shotgun start–DeChambeau began to make his way up to the green. However, he quickly found a barrier blocking his path: a rope that held back the fans from the course.

Unfortunately, DeChambeau seemed to misjudge how low he needed to crouch to get under the rope, so he hit it full on. He immediately dropped to the ground upon impact and seemed quite shaken up.

Another video from a fan nearby showed DeChambeau being quite upset with the sequence of events and lamenting that he thought the rope managed to make contact with his eye.

After staying down on a knee for a moment, DeChambeau got back up and was able to make his way up the fairway. He clearly wasn’t too shaken up as he drained his birdie putt a few moments later.

DeChambeau, the 2020 U.S. Open champion, was able to complete his round after the incident with the rope. He finished in a tie for 10th, seven shots behind winner Cam Smith.

