The entire Buccaneers offense struggled to get rolling against the Saints in Sunday afternoon’s NFC South tilt. Tempers flared on the field and on the Tampa Bay sideline, despite the team’s ability to squeak out an ugly 20–10 victory.

Running back Leonard Fournette in particular had a difficult time matching his usual output on the ground. Though the 27-year-old had 26 touches for an admirable 74 yards, he averaged just 2.7 yards per carry and never found the end zone.

Fournette himself found his inability to score unacceptable and took to social media to apologize to all of the fantasy football managers that may have had him in their starting lineups this week.

“To my fantasy owners I’m sorry Touchdowns coming soon!!!!!!!” he wrote on Twitter.

Apart from the lack of touchdowns, Fournette has had a more than adequate start to the year. He ranks second in the league in carries (45) and fifth in rushing yards (192) through the first two weeks of the season, pending Monday night’s games between the Titans and Bills as well as the Eagles and Vikings.

In fairness to Fournette, the entire Buccaneers offense scored just one touchdown on Sunday, when Breshad Perriman finally broke the 3–3 stalemate on a 28-yard pass from Tom Brady. The defense scored Tampa Bay’s other touchdown when Mike Edwards picked off a Jameis Winston pass and returned it 68 yards to the end zone.

The Buccaneers will look to shake off their woes on offense back at home next weekend against the Packers.

