LeBron James Appears to Have New Look Ready for 2022-23 Season

LeBron James shocked fans on Tuesday when he appeared to debut his new haircut on his Instagram story.

The four-time NBA champion has been mocked for his hairline in recent years, and it looks like he finally decided to sport the bald look.

The Lakers star added a bald man emoji, along with multiple laughing emojis on the picture he shared.

While some fans are yelling “finally” to James going with the bald look, others are debating whether the new look is actually real.

Some fans think the image could be a filter to make James look bald, especially since he knows people have been waiting for him to make the change.

Normally Instagram stories include the filter name at the top of the picture. However, this time there was no filter. So, the debate continues.

Fans will eventually know the truth once James makes his next public outing, or by the time the 2022–23 NBA season begins.

