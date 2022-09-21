Mariners Announcer Barely Avoids Foul Ball in Viral Clip (Video)

Skip to main content
Sometimes, life will come at you fast. Just ask Mariners lead radio announcer Rick Rizzs.

Before the Mariners earned a 9-1 victory against the Angels on Monday, Rizzs was calling Seattle’s game per usual. With a two-one count and two outs in the bottom of the fifth, Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert threw a fastball to Angels center fielder Magneuris Sierra, who blasted a foul ball mere inches away from Rizzs in the announcers’ booth.

After the play, Rizzs reacted to the play with his popular catchphrase. “Holy smokes,” he said.

Thankfully, the 68-year-old has quick reflexes and dodged the ball. He would much rather be without his “water bottle” than a hit to his face from a wild ball. Take a look.

On the next pitch, Gilbert struck out Sierra with another fastball to end the inning. The Mariners (81-65) earned the win with hopes of keeping Seattle on track to earn its first postseason appearance since 2001.

But for a moment, the most important win was Rizzs dodging the ferocious foul ball. 

