CFB World Challenges AP Poll to Rank Undefeated Kansas

Kansas beat Iowa State 14–11 on Saturday, making the Jayhawks 5–0 for the first time since 2009.

After finishing last in the Big 12 standings with a 2–10 record last season, Kansas coming out and winning their first five games was not necessarily expected by college football fans.

But, the Jayhawks continue to prove the critics wrong.

However, Kansas has yet to be ranked in the AP Top 25 this season, even though various schools with losses remain on the list. Could that change after the win over Iowa State? The Week 5 poll will be released on Sunday.

The Jayhawks’ win on Saturday caused an uproar on social media as the college football world begged AP poll voters to give Kansas the recognition some think they deserve.

Kansas will host undefeated TCU (4–0) next Saturday, and college football fans want ESPN’s College GameDay to make the trip to Lawrence, Kan., for the game.

College GameDay will announce its Saturday, Oct. 8 location sometime this week.

