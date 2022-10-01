Clemson Great Christian Wilkins Is College GameDay’s Guest Picker

College Gameday is on-site at Clemson for Saturday night’s top-ten ACC matchup against NC State and will soon be joined by a former Tigers star to serve as this week’s guest picker.

Christian Wilkins, a former Clemson standout and current defensive tackle for the Dolphins, will take a seat at the College Gameday desk and make picks alongside the rest of the crew Saturday. The picks will be made just before noon ET.

Wilkins finished a four-year career as one of Clemson’s most decorated defensive players. He tallied 250 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries over 59 games with the Tigers.

Wilkins was named a three-time All-American and became just the fifth unanimous All-American in school history in 2018. He was the first William V. Campbell Trophy winner in Clemson history.

The Dolphins selected Wilkins in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft and he’s quickly grown into a centerpiece of the defensive front in Miami. Through four games this season, he’s made 22 total tackles.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Clemson coverage, go to All Clemson.