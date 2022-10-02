Eli Manning Reacts to ManningCast Spoof on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Saturday Night Live doesn’t quite move the needle as much as it used to, but every once in a while, the venerable NBC comedy showcase produces a skit that goes viral. That happened during the show’s season premiere this week, when it opened with a parody of ESPN’s ManningCast.

With guest host Miles Teller playing Peyton Manning and Andrew Dismukes playing Eli, SNL poked fun at the Mannings and itself by presenting an alternate telecast of a skit as the cold open. It mainly served as a vehicle for the Mannings to criticize new cast members on the show in the same way that Peyton and Eli aren’t afraid to criticize players and coaches during their actual ManningCasts.

The performers even brought in a special guest, just like the Mannings do, with actor Jon Hamm showing up halfway through the skit.

The real Eli shared his appreciation for SNL on social media by calling the parody “a dream come true.”

The Mannings always have enjoyed a good relationship with SNL, as both served as hosts during their NFL careers, and Peyton has appeared as a special guest. So it’s not a surprise that the show would lean in on the Mannings’ unique brand of humor.

