Sunday’s Week 4 game in London between the Vikings and Saints ended in heartbreak for New Orleans fans after Will Lutz’s long field goal attempt as time expired bounced off an upright and the crossbar before ultimately falling short.

Trailing by three points with less than a minute remaining, Andy Dalton drove the Saints into field goal range with two seconds left. Lutz, who drilled a 60-yarder earlier in the game, trotted out onto the field to attempt a 61-yard kick.

Off of Lutz’s foot, the kick appeared to be on line and have the distance. However, the ball clipped off the left upright, bounced down to the crossbar and ultimately fell to the ground in the end zone.

Vikings players leaped in celebration and ran onto the field after the double-doink, while Saints players and coaches looked on incredulously at the team’s misfortune.

The missed kick allowed Minnesota to hold on for a 28–25 win.

The Vikings improved to 3–1 on the season with the victory, while the downtrodden Saints prepared to head back across the Atlantic Ocean at a disappointing 1–3.

More Extra Mustard Coverage: