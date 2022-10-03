Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is known for his direct manner of communication and competitive fire. So it’s not exactly news that he’s occasionally seen during a game showing his frustration in an animated way.

But it’s not too often that cameras and microphones on the field pick up an exchange quite like the one that took place during Sunday’s overtime win against the Patriots.

Early in the fourth quarter, with Green Bay trailing by a touchdown, the Packers went up to the ball as New England had 12 defenders on the field. Rodgers tried to get center Josh Myers to snap the ball quickly and get a penalty flag thrown, but could not before time was called. That’s when Rodgers let his displeasure be known, with mics picking up the audio of what the veteran quarterback appeared to yell at Myers.

From the broadcast booth, CBS’ Tony Romo had some fun translating Rodgers’s plea to the viewing audience in a more FCC-friendly way.

“Ooh, did you hear that? He said, ‘You’ve got to snap the ball a little quicker, guys,’” Romo said.

It was a frustrating day for Rodgers and the Packers offense, who had a difficult time putting the Patriots away. Rodgers threw a pick-six just before halftime to give New England a 10–7 lead, and the Patriots had a shot to win the game at the end of regulation and in overtime despite being down to their third-string quarterback in rookie Bailey Zappe. But Rodgers and Co. ultimately pulled out the victory on Mason Crosby’s game-winning 31-yard field goal as time expired in OT.

With the desired result in hand, perhaps Rodgers and Myers can revisit that fourth-quarter play under not-so-intense circumstances.

