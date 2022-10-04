Poker World Rocked by Cheating Allegations During Live Stream Show

During a live stream of the Hustler Casino Live tournament on Sept. 29, a controversial play occurred during a game of Texas Hold ‘Em.

Garrett Adelstein accused winner Robbi Jade Lew of cheating during the live stream. Lew won $269,000, but she later gave the money back and accused Adelstein of bullying her. There was no evidence that Lew cheated, but her returning the money off camera sparked speculation.

The video of the instance can be viewed here.

A couple days later, Hustler Casino Live announced it would be launching a review to see if any cheating by Lew occurred.

The High Stakes Poker Production will be hiring a law firm to “conduct a comprehensive investigation, which will include staff and player interviews, a review of relevant records and possibly the use of polygraph testing.”

Additionally, the video of the live stream will be reviewed by a third party cybersecurity company.

The production company released a statement about the investigation on Saturday, Oct. 1.

“This investigation will be extremely detailed and may take considerable time to complete,” the statement read. “Once the investigation is finished, we will release the findings publicly – no matter what they reveal. It’s important for us to reinforce that we have found no evidence of wrongdoing by anyone at this point.”

At this time, it’s unknown how Adelstein and Lew’s poker careers will be impacted.

