For nearly a week, the baseball world has waited with bated breath for Aaron Judge to hit his 62nd home run of the season. On Tuesday, the wait finally ended.

Judge blasted his historic homer in the first inning of the second leg of Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Rangers, giving him the most home runs in a single season in American League history and the seventh most in MLB history. The ball was a highly sought-after prize for fans in the stands hoping for it to be hit their way—so much so that one fan risked injury leaping to come down with it.

A fan in the front row of the left field stands at Globe Life Field made the split-second decision to leap from his seat down to the ground in hopes that Judge’s home run ball fell in front of the stands. It did not, with a gloved fan in the front row coming up with the snag, making the daring fan in question’s leap of fate all for naught.

Globe Life Field security eventually escorted the lucky fan, whose name is Corey Youmans, out of his seat with the ball in hand. When asked by reporters what he was going to do with the ball, he replied, “Good question. I haven’t thought about it.”

Given that one auction house—Memory Lane—has already offered $2 million for the ball, here’s a bet that Youmans will decide on the souvenir’s fate pretty quickly.

