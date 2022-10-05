Aaron Judge may be one of the best athletes in the world but the 6’7” Yankees star is reclusive when it comes to his online presence. It took making MLB history Tuesday for him to return to Twitter for the first time since July when he said some thanks after hitting his American League record-breaking 62nd home run of the year.

“What a night. Such a blessing from God to share that moment with so many special people!” Judge said in the tweet. “Thank you @RogerMarisJr, the Yankees, my teammates, my family and all the Yankee fans for such an incredible day!”

It truly was a special night for Judge, who hit the home run in the first inning against the Rangers. The home run broke the longstanding AL record set by Roger Maris back in 1961.

Before Wednesdays’ tweet, Judge hadn’t tweeted since July 21. Having the best year of his career appears to have distracted him from social media but the AL MVP candidate knows when to stop and show his appreciation.

