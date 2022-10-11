Monday Night Football commentator Troy Aikman is facing criticism after making a controversial comment during the Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup.

With less than two minutes left in the second quarter, Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones sacked Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr on third-and-8 and drew a roughing the passer flag. The call extended a Raiders’ drive that was capped by a field goal and extended the team’s lead to 20–7.

The roughing the passer call caused widespread exasperation, especially after a similar penalty was called in the Buccaneers vs. Falcons game on Sunday. In response to the perplexing flag, Troy Aikman expressed his displeasure with a problematic statement.

“My hope is that the competition committee looks at this in the next set of meetings and you know, we take the dresses off,” he said on the broadcast.

Some watching the game that heard the comment took to Twitter and condemned his statement.

