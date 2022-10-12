Tom Brady, Kim Clijsters to Buy Major League Pickleball Team

Two legendary athletes, football star Tom Brady and four-time tennis Grand Slam winner Kim Clijsters, are joining the growing number of high-profile investors in Major League Pickleball.

Pickleball, a sport that combines aspects of tennis, badminton and ping-pong on outdoor badminton-sized courts, has been called the fastest-growing sport in the country. Major League Pickleball began play in 2021, and has already attracted some significant names from the sports world as investors.

Last month, it was announced that a group featuring LeBron James and his business partner Maverick Carter, Draymond Green and Kevin Love were investing in the league. They joined a roster that already included Drew Brees and former tennis star James Blake.

Brady and Clijsters are part of a Knighthead Capital Management group that is buying an expansion team in the league, as it grows from 12 teams to 16 in 2023. The league will double its number of annual events to six and is set to give out more than $2 million in prize money.

Brady announced his involvement with an Instagram video posted Wednesday morning, hinting that a playing career could be in his future.

“I’ve been trying to find a way to extend my professional sports career beyond my 40s, even into my 50s, 60s, 70s. As long as I can,” Brady said. “… It seems like everyone else has the answer too: Pickleball. I’m super excited to announce that I’m officially joining the MLP family.

“I’m coming to win. I’m coming to dominate the sport. Pickleball, let’s f------ go!”

Clijsters was quoted in MLP’s announcement of the group’s investment into the league.

“Of course, I’m excited at the investment opportunity,” said Clijsters. “But what excites me the most about becoming an MLP owner is that I get to help shape the future of pickleball, a sport I have come to love, with great people – who also happen to be some of my best friends. I’m thrilled to help showcase professional pickleball and make an impact on the sport through my experience gained in the top levels of professional tennis.”

MLP says it plans to reach “40 million pickleball players by 2030.” Having names like Brady, Clijsters and James in the mix certainly doesn’t hurt that effort.

