College Football World Reacts to UCF’s Space-Themed Uniforms

In what is fast becoming an annual rite at the University of Central Florida, the Knights football program unveiled a set of space-themed alternate uniforms on Tuesday.

UCF’s campus is located only about 35 miles from the Kennedy Space Center on Cape Canaveral, and the school is a leader in space research.

This is the sixth consecutive year the Knights have represented the space industry on their uniforms, and it’s perhaps the most extravagant set to date. UCF will wear the uniforms Thursday night when the Knights play host to Temple at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando.

The uniforms are black with blue and gray trim and futuristic letters and numerals. UCF explains all the astronomy-related uniform minutiae in detail here.

Meanwhile, the college football world had some strong reactions on this year’s UCF space uniforms. Below is a look at the uniforms and some of the best reactions.

... and meanwhile, down in Miami ...

