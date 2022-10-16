Father of Jets’ Zach Wilson Marks ‘Dream’ Game vs. Aaron Rodgers

For the first time in Zach Wilson’s young NFL career, the Jets quarterback will be facing the Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Sunday.

The 23-year-old looked up to the four-time NFL MVP as he was growing up, and apparently, Wilson studied Rodgers’s film as a youth working on his game.

Wilson’s father, Mike, posted a photo of the two quarterbacks ahead of Sunday’s game, noting that the matchup is a dream come true for his son.

“Dreams do come true!” the elder Wilson wrote. “I can’t tell you how many times @ZachWilson and I have watched [Rodgers] on tv or studied his every movement on YouTube. Today he gets a chance to play against him. Parents if your child has a dream, embrace it. Sometimes dreams do come true.”

Wilson told reporters on Thursday about how excited he was to play against his idol in Green Bay on Sunday.

“As long as I can remember playing football, I was a big fan,” Wilson said, via Jets Country. “We didn’t have an NFL team in Utah, so I wouldn’t say I was a Packers fan, but I was just an Aaron Rodgers fan. I grew up watching him. I always liked to watch their games because of him and where he was at. He was the quarterback I tried to replicate and steal things from. I like the way he plays the game.”

Maybe we will see a jersey swap at the end of the game to cap off Wilson’s big day.

