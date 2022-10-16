Saturday’s historic win over Alabama resulted in pandemonium in Knoxville. The scene was a sea of orange when Tennessee nailed the walk-off field goal as time expired to upset then-No. 3 Alabama and a hefty fine can be expected as a result.

However, the school’s president doesn’t seem to mind.

In the midst of the chaos on the field, students tore down the goalposts all the while Tennessee president Randy Boyd was witnessing the act from his box seats with a cigar in hand. When asked how much the celebration is going to cost, Boyd had the appropriate response.

“It doesn’t matter,” he said. “We’re doing this every year.”

Because of the huge win, the Volunteers moved up to the No. 3 spot in this week’s AP Poll while the Crimson Tide fell to No. 6. Whatever the fine is, it’s a small price to pay for the unforgettable night—and Boyd knows it.

