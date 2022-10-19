Commanders Respond to Fan’s Embarrassing Bounced Check Story

During the Commanders’ 28–22 Week 1 win over the Jaguars, Washington fan Drew Shipley entered and won the team’s 50/50 raffle at the game.

Shipley won the money on Sept. 11, but didn’t receive the check for $14,822 until Oct. 13. He, then, went to his credit union to deposit the check, but it was bounced four days later. His bank account went negative and, on top of that, he owed a $15 back check fee.

“Quite maddening it took this long to get it,” Shipley told WUSA9 News. “I can’t believe a professional franchise would end up [doing something like that]. Obviously somebody dropped the ball.”

The Commanders ended up sending an electronic payment straight to Shipley’s bank account after the incident. The team’s spokesperson confirmed to WUSA9 that the check wasn’t cleared.

“We reached out directly to the fan as soon as we learned about it and have wired the money directly to his account, and apologized for the inconvenience,” a team spokesperson told WUSA9. “It was a bank error, and we are following up with the bank to learn why it happened and ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Shipley admitted that he’s figured everything out with the Commanders and feels much better about the team as a whole, even though he said he’s had an “underwhelming” experience as a season ticket holder.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

For more Washington Commanders coverage, go to Commander Country.