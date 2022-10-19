Schwarber Says Teammates ‘Looked at Him Weird’ After 488-Foot Home Run

Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber crushed the hardest-hit postseason home run ever recorded during Game 1 of the NLCS vs. the Padres on Tuesday night.

The ball Schwarber hit went 488 feet with an exit velocity of 120 miles per hour, which broke the record according to Statcast which began measuring exit velocities in 2015.

Following the game, Schwarber was asked to recount the reaction in the dugout regarding his monster home run. Unfortunately for fans, the Phillies star provided minimal detail about what he reactions he saw from his teammates.

“A lot of people just looked at me weird,” Schwarber said, via ESPN.

What Schwarber meant by those “weird” looks is that he saw fellow teammates with their jaws dropped and in disbelief about just how hard he hit that ball.

Other Phillies players tried to describe their reaction to the home run, and they even struggled to capture the moment in words.

“Yeah, it was just really far,” Bryce Harper said. “That’s it—plain and simple. It was just really far.”

“When it happened, I kept trying to think about how I would describe it,” Matt Vierling said. “I’ve just never seen anything like that. It’s hard, though, because it happened so quick; 120 miles an hour doesn’t give you much time to think.”

Thanks to Schwarber’s home run in the sixth inning, along with a home run from Harper in the fourth, the Phillies captured Game 1 with a 2–0 victory. Game 2 takes place on Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. ET.

