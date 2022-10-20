Taylor Swift fans: Are you ready for some football?

Those who have been paying attention this season know all too well that the NFL’s Thursday Night Football offerings have been, from an entertainment perspective, pretty lacking. The last two weeks have featured a total of 40 points and just two touchdowns between them, leading many fans around the league to come to dread Thursday night broadcasts.

Fear not, football fans. Swift is here to save the day.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner revealed on Thursday morning that she will be releasing a “first look at the secret projects” that she’s been working on in preparation for her new album, Midnights, which is schedule to be released Friday. The sneak peek will take place sometime during the third quarter of tonight’s game between the Saints and Cardinals.

Swift’s timing couldn’t be better, as tonight’s New Orleans-Arizona matchup could very well continue the recent run of subpar contests. At least Swift could inject a bit of anticipation into the second half—and who knows, perhaps the game itself will be exciting and save the reputation of midweek football.

