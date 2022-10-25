Before he was benched in favor of rookie Bailey Zappe, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones struggled in his outing against the Bears on Monday night. But on one play, no one struggled more than Chicago defensive back Jaquan Brisker.

In the second quarter, Jones slid after a run and he could be seen lifting his leg during the process. While sliding, he kicked Brisker between his legs and Peyton Manning reacted to the low blow on the ManningCast.

“D-lineman don’t like this,” Manning said. “You can’t hit the quarterback, but yet he can kick you right in the jewels. That’s why d-lineman don’t like quarterbacks.”

Play stopped briefly while Brisker recovered and no flag was thrown. It’s worth noting that once a quarterback slides, he is giving himself up and is considered a defenseless player. Any contact during a slide or after it would be a flag. Unfortunately, there’s no such rule looking out for defenders when signal-callers commit a penalty during a slide.

Jones was pulled later in the quarter and his day finished with 13 passing yards and one interception. New England went on to lose 33–14.

