Desmond Howard ‘Worried’ About Michigan vs. 3–4 Michigan State

Undefeated Michigan once again appears to be on a collision course with Ohio State, having cruised through the first part of its schedule in 2022. But first the Wolverines will have to get past their other rival, Michigan State, this weekend in Ann Arbor.

That’s a proposition that somewhat worries noted Michigan alum and former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard.

In an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up Friday, Howard expressed his concern about the upcoming rivalry matchup, explaining that the Spartans will surely come into the game juiced up. Though Michigan State is 3–4 on the year, the ESPN analyst explained that the program will treat this weekend’s contest as its own sort of national championship.

“Weird things happen in this game, so you’re always worried,” Howard said, per 247Sports. “I spoke to some Michigan fans, and they said this is always one of those crazy games. You don’t look at the record, you don’t look at the past games as far as what the team has done earlier this season. Look at Michigan State. Michigan State was on a four-game losing skid until week ago, and they beat Wisconsin in overtime.

“You don’t even look at that film, because you know the team that you’re gonna get in Ann Arbor on Saturday night is not gonna be the Michigan State team that lost those four games in a row. You’re gonna get their best shot, this is their national championship. And you have to approach it, as a Michigan Wolverine, the same exact way.”

Michigan enters the game as the No. 4 team in the AP poll at 7–0 and haven’t been tested much through the first two months of the season. However, even coach Jim Harbaugh is wary of taking the Spartans too lightly because of their lackluster record.

“You’re expected to be prepared 10 out of 10 for every game you play,” Harbaugh said during his press conference this week. “If you’re not, then what are you doing? But no matter what, if that has somehow decreased over the weeks, then you’re back up to where you have no doubt where [intensity] is at this weekend for both sides. The old cliche, ‘throw out the records,’ is very true. It doesn’t matter, really. Both sides just want it that much.”

The Wolverines will look to extend their unbeaten streak on Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

