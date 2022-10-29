Every so often, someone takes to Twitter and shares a wild sports prediction that winds up looking very, very prescient. In Nov. 2019, Twitter user @bigdumperPm, a Mariners fan, predicted that their favorite franchise would win a pair of titles over the course of the next decade. In the process, they named the next 10 World Series champions, coming on the heels of the Nationals’ victory that fall, and so far the prediction has looked pretty miraculous.

They successfully picked the Dodgers to win the 2020 World Series, and the Braves to win in ’21. Both franchises were riding fairly high in 2019, but nailing the two picks is impressive nevertheless.

The Phillies, however, were 81–81 in 2019 and hadn’t made the postseason since 2011. This year’s team has made an incredible run through the playoffs as a wild card team, and now finds itself just three wins away from the championship after Friday night’s dramatic extra innings win over the Astros. They’re also three wins away from making this incredible prediction even more remarkable.

Verducci: The J.T. Realmuto Game Has the Phillies Ready to Shock the World

The tweet has popped up after the last two World Series, and continues to grow as the Phillies near history, with over 3,200 retweets and quote tweets, and nearly 9,000 likes. If Philadelphia can hang on and defeat the American League powerhouse Astros, expect to see this Mariners fan’s prediction everywhere in a few days.

And if they happened to call their own shot for a fourth straight year and Seattle takes home its first World Series championship in 2023, this tweet could probably go down as one of the greatest sports predictions of all-time.

