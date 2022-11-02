Photo of Phillies Star’s Wife Buying 50 Beers for Fans Goes Viral

Jayme Hoskins, wife of Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, made sure to help out Philadelphia fans at Citizen Bank Park on Tuesday night for Game 3 of the World Series vs. the Astros.

A photo taken of Jayme from the game went viral, showing her standing next to a whole case of beer. She bought multiple cases of beer for lucky Phillies fans at the game.

During the game, Jayme tweeted “beers soon fam,” and later added “50 more [beers] at [section] 104, see you there.”

It was good that Jayme handed out so many free beers since Phillies fans definitely had something to celebrate during Game 3. Philadelphia ended up winning 7–0, holding that lead after hitting five home runs through the first five innings of the game. The Phillies are up 2–1 in the series heading into Wednesday night’s Game 4.

Jayme’s husband Rhys scored one of the seven runs for the Phillies by hitting a 374-foot home run in the bottom of the fifth, the team’s final home run of the game.

