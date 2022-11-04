Astros’ Gurriel Takes Knee to Head During Rundown in Game 5

Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel left Game 5 of the World Series vs. the Phillies on Thursday night during the top of the seventh inning after he took a knee to the head. Trey Mancini was later inserted to pinch hit for Gurriel in the eighth inning.

The incident happened after Gurriel doubled in the seventh, then made it to third. When he tried to run home to score another run for the Astros on a ground ball, he was caught in between third base and home plate.

The Astros player fell down while in the rundown, and Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins ran into Gurriel, his knee hitting the back of his head.

Gurriel, who hit .242 this year, had five hits in 16 at-bats heading into Thursday night.

More MLB Coverage:

For more Philadelphia Phillies coverage, go to Inside The Phillies.