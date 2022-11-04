Meek Mill is just living the dream.



Ahead of Thursday night’s pivotal Game 5 of the World Series, the Philadelphia native set the tone by taking the field at Citizens Bank Park shortly before first pitch. He got the raucous home crowd ready by performing his 2012 hit “Dreams and Nightmares,” before punctuating the brief performance by riding off the field on the front of a four-wheeler driven by none other than the Phillie Phanatic.

Mill’s performance was clearly just what the doctor ordered for the Phillies’ hitters. After getting no-hit on Wednesday, Philadelphia wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with Kyle Schwarber’s leadoff home run off of Houston’s Justin Verlander. That shot evened the score after the Astros took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single by Jeremy Peña.

Mill frequently shouts out Philadelphia in his music, so it’s no surprise that he’d answer the call when the city needed him most. Now let’s see if he’ll make it out to Houston for Game 6.

