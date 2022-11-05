Ohio State at Northwestern Being Played in Significant Wind (Video)

Northwestern will try to pull off the upset over No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, and they could get an assist from the elements for more than a typical home-field advantage.

A look at pregame warmups from Evanston reveals that the wind may play a huge role, as it knocked down a practice field goal. It was so impactful that it seemed the ball hit a brick wall right before it was heading towards the uprights.

Besides the weather, Ohio State is continuing to fight some injury issues. Running back TreVeyon Henderson and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba are among the players who are not suited up for the Buckeyes.

The Wildcats are 1–7 on the season, and currently on a seven-game losing streak, as the team’s only win came against Nebraska to open the season. Ohio State, meanwhile, is looking to remain undefeated and keep their spot in the current College Football Playoff top four.

If Northwestern can pull this off, with some help from the wind, it would be the biggest upset of the season.

