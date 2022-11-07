During Novak Djokovic’s win over Stefanos Tsitsipas at Saturday’s Paris Masters semifinals, fans were confused about something that happened while the 21-time Grand Slam champion was sitting on the bench.

While the former world No. 1 was waiting during a switchover, his physiotherapist, Ulises Badio, mixed the player a drink in the stands and then had a ball girl hand the drink to Djokovic.

But observers were curious why a member of Djokovic’s team moved to block a camera’s view of Badio mixing the drink. It’s still unknown what was in the drink given to the Serbian star.

Sports Illustrated’s Jon Wertheim commented on the situation, noting that it isn’t illegal for players to receive drinks from their team in the stands. However, the unusual part, as he puts it, is that the team block the camera’s view of what was being mixed into the drink.

Djokovic and his team have yet to comment on the situation, leaving fans still wondering what could have been in the drink.

At this year’s Wimbledon, a similar situation occurred with Djokovic and a mysterious drink from the stands. When asked about that instance, the Serbian called the drink a “magic potion,” per Yahoo Sports.

More Tennis Coverage: