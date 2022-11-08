Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins went viral after the team’s 20–17 win over his former team, the Commanders, on Sunday because of a video of him dancing shirtless in an airplane with multiple chains on.

ESPN analyst Adam Schefter decided to recreate the look ahead of Monday Night Football, though many fans didn’t think they needed to see the sports reporter mimicking the quarterback.

Schefter popped up on the field in New Orleans shirtless with various chains around his neck. He even wore similar glasses to the ones Cousins wore in the viral video.

The 55-year-old then shouted Cousins’s infamous quote “You like that!” while mimicking the dance the quarterback did in the video. The other ESPN reporters thought this moment was cringeworthy, to say the least.

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of Cousins’s and Schefter’s looks. Even though Schefter’s recreation was wild, he was on point in remaking the look.

Cousins later appeared on the Manningcast with Peyton and Eli Manning and was asked about Schefter’s look. He was shocked but impressed.

