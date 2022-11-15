The Commanders did what no NFL team could do this season until Monday night: Beat the Eagles. The NFC East rivals put an end to Philadelphia’s undefeated bid and, at the same time, saved the 1972 Dolphins from having company as the only team in NFL history to enjoy a perfect season.

Naturally, thanks were in order. Miami legend Larry Csonka took to Twitter to thank Washington for keeping his famed team alone in NFL history.

“Thank you #WashingtonCommanders As in 2020 when you knocked out the #Steelers I’m a Washington fan tonight!”

When mentioning the Steelers, Csonka is referring to the 2020 season, when the Commanders spoiled Pittsburgh’s bid at perfection in Week 12. The Dolphins went 14–0 and won the Super Bowl 50 years ago, an accomplishment that belongs to only them.

For yet another year, the 1972 Dolphins have bragging rights.

