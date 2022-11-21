The United States men’s national team scored first in their match vs. Wales at the 2022 FIFA men’s World Cup on Monday thanks to 22-year-old winger Tim Weah.

Weah’s goal came in the 38th minute of the first half after forward Christian Pulisic passed him the ball, putting the United States up 1–0.

Because of the importance of Weah’s goal, social media went wild for the USMNT. Fans were excited to see an American World Cup goal for the first time in eight years. It was the first time an American man has scored in the World Cup since 2014 when Julian Green scored in the World Cup’s round of 16 against Belgium.

Here’s some of the best social media reactions to the momentous goal on Monday afternoon.

Multiple MLS teams across the country held watch parties for the USMNT’s match on Monday. Some of the teams posted videos of the reactions to Weah’s goal, with crowds cheering loudly while jumping up and down as their team took the lead.

