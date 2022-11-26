Ja Morant Calls Out Those Critical of Ben Simmons, Klay Thompson

It’s no secret that Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson and Nets guard Ben Simmons got off to slow starts this season. Both players were seeking full-time returns to the courts after a slew of injuries, so naturally the road forward was bumpy.

Plenty of critics were quick to harp on Thompson and Simmons, both of whom are multi-time All-Stars and pivotal pieces of their organizations. However, the two seem to have support from at least one of their peers: Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant.

With the season now in full swing—and Thompson and Simmons getting more acclimated every day—Morant took to social media to make an astute observation about those that have criticized the two players in recent months.

“ben & klay been hooping & everybody quiet now,” the Grizzlies star wrote on Twitter.

Morant is right to point out that Thompson and Simmons have upped their game as of late.

Thompson has been much sharper from beyond-the arc, shooting 43.5% in the month of November. The real highlight came last Sunday when the Warriors guard scored 41 points and drained 10 three-pointers in a 127–120 win over the Rockets.

Simmons has also played better in November, shooting an almost incomprehensible 75.4% from the field since the first of the month. He’s averaging 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.4 assists since Nov. 1 and has scored 20 or more points twice this past week.

Though critics of Thompson and Simmons surely still linger, both players at least have one important supporter in the league in Morant. The Grizzlies star has been rather stellar himself, averaging 28.6 points, 7.3 assists and 6.1 rebounds to start the year.

