With the seventh rendition of “The Match” golf event taking place on Dec. 10, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was recently asked if he’d ever consider taking part in the notable golf match.

In four versions of “The Match,” former and current NFL quarterbacks participated in the event to raise money for charity. The most recent “The Match,” which took place in June, showed friendly competition between Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

So, would Burrow play against fellow AFC quarterback Mahomes in a future rendition of “The Match”? It doesn’t sound like it.

“I’m not very good at golf,” Burrow told NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano.

The Bengals quarterback added that he thought it would take a lot of money for him to “go out there and stink it up on live TV.”

So, if Burrow isn’t completely open to the idea of playing golf on live television, what other NFL quarterbacks would be open to the idea? Only time will tell.

“The Match” will take place on Saturday, Dec. 10 between Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy vs. Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas.