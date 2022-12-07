Comedy approaches its peak when Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith race each other from the anchor desk to the video board on TNT’s Inside the NBA on Tuesday nights.

However, with the holiday season quickly approaching, the level of intensity in Tuesday’s race during the Lakers-Cavaliers game was clearly at level 10 for Smith, who was preparing to go through his big-screen analysis.

As Ernie Johnson and Charles Barkley remained at the desk, Shaq and Smith jetted off. The Jet got out to an early lead but still shoved The Diesel into the brawny Christmas tree before making it to the screen.

Remember, Shaq is colossal in comparison to Smith. The four-time NBA champion tumbled over gifts under the tree before landing on his back in a heap. Take a look.

Shaq then crawled from beneath the tree with some help from his other co-hosts and had a few lighthearted yet ominous words for Smith.

“This means war, Kenny,” O’Neal repeatedly said.

But if you thought O’Neal getting rocked into a Christmas tree was a bit much, clearly Shaq himself was not satisfied with his first run-in with it. He decided to make a few more branches off when he took up Johnson on a bet that he wouldn’t dive into the tree headfirst. Sure enough, with a launching dive, he did.

“We need a new tree now man, come on,” Smith said.

If this doesn’t put you in the holiday spirit or at least give you a chuckle, I am not sure what will. There’s nothing like the O’Neal-Smith chronicles in between games.