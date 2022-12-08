Skip to main content
Aaron Judge, Cristiano Ronaldo and Shaquille O'Neal on Today's SI Feed
Aaron Judge, Cristiano Ronaldo and Shaquille O'Neal on Today's SI Feed

Hawks’ Trae Young Trolls Knicks With Custom Sneakers

In this story:

Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks
New York Knicks
New York Knicks

The Hawks and Trae Young returned to New York on Wednesday night to face the Knicks, and the star guard made his presence felt as soon as he stepped on the court for warmups.

Young, who became a New York villain when the Hawks faced the Knicks in the 2021 Eastern Conference playoffs, sported New York’s blue and orange colors on his shoes. On one part of the shoe, it says “King of Broadway.”

Even though Young is wearing Knicks colors, the fans in New York likely won’t be rooting for the Atlanta guard anytime soon.

Young ended the Knicks’ playoff run in 2021 while playing in Madison Square Garden. This is where his now-iconic “bow” to the crowd originated.