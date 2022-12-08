Hawks’ Trae Young Trolls Knicks With Custom Sneakers

The Hawks and Trae Young returned to New York on Wednesday night to face the Knicks, and the star guard made his presence felt as soon as he stepped on the court for warmups.

Young, who became a New York villain when the Hawks faced the Knicks in the 2021 Eastern Conference playoffs, sported New York’s blue and orange colors on his shoes. On one part of the shoe, it says “King of Broadway.”

Even though Young is wearing Knicks colors, the fans in New York likely won’t be rooting for the Atlanta guard anytime soon.

Young ended the Knicks’ playoff run in 2021 while playing in Madison Square Garden. This is where his now-iconic “bow” to the crowd originated.