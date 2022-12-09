Steph Curry, Draymond Green Asked About Making a Warriors Documentary

Two years ago, NBA enthusiasts huddled around their TVs and laptops for nearly a month’s worth of Sundays to watch an epic docuseries known simply as The Last Dance.

The 10-episode saga chronicled the Bulls’ iconic title-winning 1997–98 season, the last hurrah of the fabled Chicago dynasty of the 90s led by Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and, later, Dennis Rodman under coach Phil Jackson. Loads of memorable archival footage spliced with an all-time cast of interviews, including the Big 4 themselves, sparked hours of dialogue and countless trips down memory lane for viewers of all ages that still continue to this day.

The booming success of The Last Dance also inspired some fans to question which NBA dynasty could be next in line for an exclusive, behind-the-scenes dive into a chapter of their history. While it remains to be seen which team that could be, a few members of one of the more obvious choices already sound on-board with a TLD-style doc of their own.

Warriors stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and coach Steve Kerr recently shared their thoughts on the possibility while speaking on the red carpet at the 2022 Sports Illustrated’s Sportsperson of the Year Awards. Green and Kerr were on-hand to support Curry, the recipient of this year’s honor, in San Francisco, where the future Hall of Famers were quite candid when asked whether they would ever do a Last Dance-style documentary on their team.

“Maybe,” Curry said with a laugh after flashing a curious look at the interviewer off-screen.

“I would love to and I think it would be incredible,” Green said. “I’m sure there’s a lot of footage.”



“It feels like we already have actually, there’s a lot of access on our team.” said a smiling Kerr, a 16-year guard who played for the Bulls from 1993 to ’98 and was featured in The Last Dance.

Clearly, Curry, Green and Kerr seem to at least have a measure of curiosity in the idea, although one has to wonder how the conversation would go if you add the missing third of Golden State’s Big 3 in Klay Thompson to the equation.

Of the handful of teams that have won titles since the 1998 season, the Warriors stand out, by far, as one of the most intriguing franchises for a future in-depth docuseries.

Since Kerr became the Warriors coach in 2014, the club has appeared in six NBA finals over the last eight seasons, winning four rings in that span (’15, ’17, ’18, ’22). The fourth title came last season in a memorable six-game win over the Celtics, a run that gave Curry, Thompson and Green the most NBA Finals wins by a trio in NBA history (21) in the last 50 years, passing the Spurs’ Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker (19).

In all, Golden State has posted a 429–200 regular-season record in that span, including the legendary 73–9 year in 2015–16, and has gone 93–34 in the playoffs. Not to mention, their last championship came on the heels of a horrid, injury-plagued two-year stretch that saw Thompson miss two seasons due to a torn ACL and Achilles.

Needless to say, if that’s enough to secure a future docuseries, then it’ll be hard to figure out a better alternative.