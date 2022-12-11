Thomas, Spieth Boast After Beating Woods, McIlroy in The Match

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth cruised to a 3 and 2 victory over Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest iteration of The Match on Saturday night.

Following the win, the triumphant pair made sure to let their opponents hear about it.

After dominating under the lights at Pelican Golf Club in Bellaire, Fla., Thomas and Spieth decided to dole out their fair share of trash talk to Woods and McIlroy.

“Tiger and Rory, what happened?” Thomas began, before Spieth chimed in with a smirk. “How do you lose to us two?”

Thomas added in the video: “It’s all right, everybody does.”

While Thomas’s last line may come off as arrogant, he’s certainly not wrong about his dominance when playing alongside Spieth. The duo came into The Match as the clear favorites, having dominated the last time they played alongside one another. At the Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow, Thomas and Spieth went 4–0, bringing the pair’s Ryder/Presidents Cup team record to 8–2 all time.

Woods and McIlroy weren’t the only target of the duo’s trash talk during The Match. Thomas went back and forth with commentator Charles Barkley throughout the event, at one point saying the eighth installment of The Match would be “Chuck vs. a plate of cheese fries.”

On the course, Thomas and Spieth backed up their chatter, racking up seven birdies in the 10 holes. So long as they keep playing like they did Saturday night, the star duo can seemingly talk all they want.