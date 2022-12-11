Former Bears teammates, Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith and Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, faced each other on their new teams on Sunday, and it turned out to be a costly matchup for Trubisky.

During the second quarter in Baltimore’s 16–14 win, Smith ended up intercepting Trubisky. This was Trubisky’s first of three interception passes in the game.

After the game, Smith joked about the play, expressing he just had to do what he needed to in order to help his team secure a win over their AFC North rival.

“I’ve got a lot of respect for the guy,” Smith said. “He made a throw and he had to pay for it.”

It sounds like Smith has no beef with his former quarterback, though.

Trubisky didn’t specifically address Smith intercepting him on Sunday, but he did talk about his passing struggles in general.

“I was aggressive, overly aggressive at times and it showed up in the turnovers,” Trubisky said.

Trubisky and Smith were teammates in Chicago for three seasons (2018 to ’20).