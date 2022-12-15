Richard Sherman Creates Awkward Radio Moment, Tells Host to ‘Exit’ the Interview

Also in Traina Thoughts: Mike McDaniel is ready for Buffalo weather; props to the Chargers’ social media team; JJ Redick explains viral comment; and more.

1. If, like me, you love uncomfortable and awkward talk-show moments, you’ll enjoy this one.

Former Seahawk and current Amazon Prime studio host Richard Sherman went on Seattle’s Brock and Salk show Wednesday despite his apparent dislike of Salk.

Brock Huard and Mike Salk do a segment each week with former Seahawks linebacker K.J. Wright. Wright invited Sherman to join them for this week’s segment. That turned out to be an issue because Sherman had beef with Salk and confronted him live on the air.

During the interview Salk asked Sherman a question about his playing days, and Sherman pounced.

“First off, I remember when I exited here and I remember I heard some words from you that were a lot different than I had heard when I was here,” Sherman said to Salk. “I’m gonna answer the questions from Brock and K.J. but we’re gonna excuse you out of this.”

Salk said that Sherman’s accusation was untrue, but Sherman wasn’t hearing it.

“I don’t listen to your show. … Again, you’re excused from the interview,” said Sherman.

“It doesn’t really work that way, Sherm,” responded Salk. “This is a show that has my name on it.”

“It kinda does, though,” replied Sherman.

“No, not really how this works man,” Salk explained.

“That’s the only reason I’m here, is because of K.J. The only reason we’re here on your show is because of K.J, not you,” Sherman fired back.

Salk then told Sherman he’d be happy to discuss whatever issue there is, but Sherman wouldn’t budge, saying, “I don’t have the conversation for you.”

Yeesh. So cringe.

While I appreciate the creativity and absurdity of telling the host of the show, “You’re excused from this interview,” in the end, this is a win for Salk. His radio show will get a ton of attention for this confrontation while it looks foolish for Sherman to go on a radio show where he clearly dislikes one of the hosts and then tries to dismiss the host as if he has that power.

2. A brand new SI Media Podcast dropped Thursday and it features three segments.

The show begins with a conversation with Sports Illustrated's Jon Wertheim about long-time colleague, Grant Wahl, who tragically passed away at 49 while covering the World Cup. Wertheim talks about Wahl's love of soccer, his rise at SI and the kind of person Grant was.Following Wertheim,

Greg Olsen from Fox Sports joins the podcast to talk about his first year as the network's lead NFL analyst, what it's like having Tom Brady waiting in the wings to take his job, what he said to Brady when he saw him earlier this season, what he'd like to improve about his broadcasts, his partnership with Kevin Burkhardt and much more.Following Olsen,

Sal Licata from WFAN radio and SNY TV in New York joins me for our weekly "Traina Thoughts" segment. This week, we weigh in a couple of fantastic Bill Belichick stories, Twitter's new checkmark system and the stress of holiday tipping.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on Apple, Spotify and Google.

3. With temperatures expected to be in the 20s and snow a possibility for the Dolphins’ game in Buffalo on Saturday night, Miami coach Mike McDaniel wore a T-shirt that said, “I wish it were colder” at practice Wednesday while he enjoyed the music pumping into the field.

Meanwhile, Bills linebacker Shaq Lawson seems very prepared for the cold.

4. The Pro Bowl is awful on every level, but this political ad parody by the Chargers in hopes of getting running back Austin Ekeler on the Pro Bowl team is very, very good.

5. Good stuff here from JJ Redick, who explained his famous “Bob Cousy played against plumbers and firemen” line from First Take several months ago on the latest Marchand and Ourand podcast.

6. The negotiations for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is expected to leave DirecTV after this year, have been very mysterious, and that continues with the latest report that talks are at a “critical point.”

7. RANDOM VIDEO OF THE DAY: A huge sporting event happened on this date, Dec, 15, in 1994: The Race.

