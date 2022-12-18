Fan’s 2022 World Cup Prediction From Seven Years Ago Goes Viral

Fans have been waiting years to see Lionel Messi win a World Cup title, something that finally happened on Sunday in Lusail, Qatar.

While many observers were hoping this would finally be Messi’s time, one fan already seemed to know it was going to happen. A tweet by José Miguel Polanco from 2015 went viral on Sunday, showing that Polanco correctly predicted the date on which Messi would win the World Cup.

The one mistake in the tweet is Messi’s age, as Polanco has the Argentine as a year younger than he actually is. However, he got the winning team and the exact date correct, which is enough to get credit for a very impressive prediction.

His tweet was liked more than 220,000 times as of Sunday afternoon.

At the time of Polanco’s prediction, Messi and Argentina had just come off a runner-up finish in the 2014 World Cup. But not only does this mean Polanco got the 2022 winner correct, he essentially also predicted that Argentina would not win in 2018, which is exactly what happened.

Maybe he knows what will happen in 2026?