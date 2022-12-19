Matt Ryan’s Wife, Sarah, Pokes Fun at Colts for Collapse in World Cup Tweet

Sometimes laughter is the best medicine, an adage that holds true for crushing sports losses as much as any illness.

Take the example of Sarah Ryan, the wife of Colts quarterback Matt Ryan. Indianapolis jumped out to a 33–0 lead on Saturday only to lose 39–36 to the Vikings in overtime, giving Ryan the ignominious distinction of quarterbacking the largest blown leads in regular-season and Super Bowl history.

On Sunday afternoon, with most of the world glued to a riveting World Cup final between France and Argentina, Sarah took to Twitter to poke gentle fun at the Ryan family's plight.

“What an incredible game between Argentina and France!” Sarah humorously tweeted. “Makes you totally forget about anything crazy that may have happened in the NFL yesterday.”

The tweet marked a moment of levity in an otherwise rough season for Matt and the Colts, who fell to 4-9-1 after their loss to Minnesota. Matt has just 14 touchdowns this year against a league-leading 13 interceptions.