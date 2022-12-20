As the Packers were putting together the finishing touches on their 24-12 win over the Rams on Monday night, Peyton and Eli Manning were busy conducting the centerpiece of their ManningCast broadcast by interviewing rapper and famed Packers fan Lil Wayne.

The conversation was very sport-centric, with Wayne recalling his experience of being able to watch Green Bay win Super Bowl XLV over the Steelers in 2011, describing it as “unbelievable.” He initially said that no other sporting event he has attended compares to that moment, before correcting himself by recalling another: his hometown Saints winning the Super Bowl the year prior.

The awkward part? New Orleans beat the Colts that year, led by none other than Peyton himself.

Never one to pass up an opportunity to make his brother the butt of a joke, Eli immediately jumped on the opportunity, asking Wayne if he remembered who the Saints beat in that game. Wayne realized his mistake and apologized to Peyton for bringing up such a painful memory.

“I was trying not to bring that part up,” Wayne said with a laugh.

Peyton took it all in stride, while Eli doubled down and revealed that he often tricks Peyton into watching video clips from that game by labeling them as something else.

“I always send Peyton, like, an email, ‘Peyton, watch this video, it’s of my kids playing a sport,’” Eli said. “But it’s really that Super Bowl. Just clips of that Super Bowl. I trick him.”