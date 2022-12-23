San Francisco will be the site of a family reunion in 2023 after the Giants agreed to sign left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers to a three-year deal worth $33 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.

Rogers will now join his twin brother Tyler, who has pitched for the Giants since 2019, in the Bay Area.

The Rogers brother will be just the fourth set of twins in MLB history to link up on the same team, according to MLB’s Sarah Langs. Previous pairs have included José and Ozzie Canseco in Oakland, Eddie and Johnny O’Brien in Pittsburgh and Joe and Red Shannon with the Boston Braves.

Though being on the same team is already a rare enough occurrence, the Rogers brothers will have a chance to become just the second set of twins to appear in the same MLB game for the same team, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The twins previously pitched in the same game this past April, but were on different teams–Taylor with the Padres and Tyler with the Giants.

Taylor Rogers, 32, was traded twice in 2022. Before the season, he was dealt from the Twins to the Padres but was then shipped from San Diego to Milwaukee in August as a part of the Josh Hader trade.

Rogers finished the season with a career-high 31 saves in 66 outings. However, his ERA also vaulted to a career-high 4.76, which included a 5.48 mark in 24 appearances with Milwaukee.

Though the end of the 2022 campaign may not have been up to par, Rogers is just a season removed from being an American League All-Star with the Twins. During his first six seasons in Minnesota, he posted a 3.15 ERA in 319 appearance, a mark he’ll surely look to replicate alongside his brother in San Francisco.